Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Plymouth Argyle are looking to raid another Championship side for a midfielder and are hoping to ‘sort out an arrangement’ to loan him, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Argyle are hoping that Miron Muslic can pull off a miracle and keep them in the Championship this season, but time is running out for the Home Park outfit.

They boosted their hopes with a surprise 2-1 win over West Brom on Saturday and now Argyle want to back Muslic further before the window shuts.

They are turning to fellow Championship side Swansea City in an attempt to land midfielder Jay Fulton.

Fulton is wanted on loan by Plymouth and it is suggested they are hoping they ‘can sort out an arrangement’ to take him to Home Park.

The club feel Championship experience is key and that has led them to the midfielder.

He has been in and out of the Swansea side this season, but has made over 220 outings in the Championship and ticks the box for Plymouth.

Argyle also got an up close look at Fulton as recently as December, when he played and scored in a Swansea win at Home Park.