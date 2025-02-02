David Ramos/Getty Images

Championship strugglers Portsmouth are not one of the clubs trying to sign Blackburn Rovers forward Harry Leonard, according to the BBC.

Portsmouth manager John Mousinho is on the lookout to add numbers to his forward line before the window closes.

Reading playmaker Harvey Knibbs has been linked with a move to Fratton Park and so has been Blackburn’s Leonard.

The Blackburn Rovers academy graduate is currently not a key to manager John Eustace’s plans and can be sent out in search of more first-team action.

However, contrary to reports, Portsmouth are not one of the clubs keen on the player and are not trying to sign him.

Whether they turn their attention to any other attacking player now remains to be seen.

The clock is ticking as Mousinho tries to boost his side’s survival hopes over the key business end of the season.

Portsmouth’s fellow strugglers Plymouth Argyle have also been linked with a move for Leonard.