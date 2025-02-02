Michael Regan/Getty Images

Aston Villa being rivals to Chelsea for a top four spot in the Premier League is working against them being able to loan in Tottenham Hotspur target Axel Disasi.

Disasi has been a bit part player for Chelsea in the ongoing window and the Blues have been open to letting him go if the deal on the table is right.

Aston Villa are keen on adding a defender after letting Diego Carlos go and Disasi is high on their transfer wish list.

Villa’s Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur have also joined the race to take him on loan.

Chelsea are ‘reluctant’ to loan Disasi to rivals for a Champions League spot and view Aston Villa as falling within that bracket, according to talkSPORT.

It has been suggested that Disasi is keen to leave the Stamford Bridge outfit in the search for regular football.

Aston Villa are currently in eighth place in the league table with 37 points from 24 games and are three points off fifth placed Chelsea.

Unai Emery is also adding to his squad with the arrival of Marco Asensio from Paris Saint-Germain and Marcus Rashford from Manchester United.