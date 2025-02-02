Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur’s newest signing did not pass medical tests with another club that were looking to snap him up in what makes for a ‘sensational backstory’, it has been claimed.

Spurs have been crying out for new signings in this transfer window, with Ange Postecoglou struggling under the weight of injuries.

Goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky came in, but signing a defender proved to be tougher, with Fikayo Tomori snubbing Spurs.

On Saturday night, Spurs hijacked Wolves’ swoop for Kevin Danso and he has joined from Lens on loan with an obligation to buy – but he almost joined Juventus.

The Turin giants wanted Danso and even got as far as giving him a medical in a ‘secret location’, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia.

In what is dubbed a ‘sensational backstory’, he then did not pass the medical tests that Juventus gave him.

As such, the Italian giants decided to pull out of the deal, which is suggested to have been received badly by Lens.

Danso will now look to establish himself as an important part of Postecoglou’s side to help the north Londoners have a much better second half of the season.

He will also look to stay injury free, to clock as many minutes as possible for Spurs.