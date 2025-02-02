George Wood/Getty Images

Sheffield United could turn to an out-of-favour Crystal Palace star who Coventry City like after learning the asking price of a top defensive target, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Chris Wilder is doing some last minute shopping in the winter transfer window in a bid to boost the Blades’ automatic promotion hopes in the Championship.

He has been keen to bring in QPR centre-back Jimmy Dunne, but the R’s want £3m and that is a level of fee that Sheffield United are reluctant to splash out for him.

Alternatives are being looked at and Wilder may move for Crystal Palace defender Rob Holding instead.

Holding is out of favour at Selhurst Park and Coventry City are already considering a move to land him for Frank Lampard.

That swoop would be a far more financially affordable option for Sheffield United if Wilder pulls the trigger on what would be expected to be a loan.

Holding has not played a Premier League game this season though and there may be question marks over his match readiness.

The 29-year-old has another 18 months left to run on his contract at Selhurst Park with the Eagles.

Now he could have the option of either Coventry City or Sheffield United for the second half of the campaign.