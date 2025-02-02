David Rogers/Getty Images

Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers ‘are battling it out’ to land a striker on loan from a Premier League side, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Championship sides are accelerating their transfer business as the deadline on Monday approaches as they bid to make sure they have sufficient options to tackle the rest of the season.

Sunderland are gunning for promotion to the top flight, while Blackburn also have their own promotion ambitions and are just a spot below the fourth placed Black Cats in the table.

Both want a striker and they are taking a keen interest in Liverpool youngster Jayden Danns.

Liverpool could decide to loan him out for regular senior football before the window slams shut and Sunderland and Blackburn ‘are battling it out’ for his signature.

The Reds will want to be sure over any destination that they ship Danns out to.

He has made appearances in the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup this season.

Recently the Liverpool talent was on the pitch for 83 minutes in the Reds’ Champions League loss at PSV Eindhoven.