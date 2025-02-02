Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Sunderland are looking into a late deal for a striker who played in the Champions League league phase this season and found the back of the net twice.

Regis Le Bris wants more firepower adding to the squad, but the Black Cats have faced frustration, not least in their efforts to land Ajax’s Chuba Akpom.

The clock is ticking down on the transfer window and now the Championship promotion hopefuls are looking towards Serbia for an option.

They are, according to journalist Ryan Taylor ‘looking into [a] late deal’ for Red Star Belgrade hitman Cherif Ndiaye.

The 29-year-old netted against Monaco and PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League as he led the line for the Serbians.

It is suggested there is ‘confidence’ from the player’s camp that a deal can be done for Ndiaye to move to Sunderland.

Red Star Belgrade though are reluctant to sell a key man.

He has struck 13 times in just 16 outings in the Serbian top flight and losing him would be a big blow to take mid-season.

Ndiaye, who has been capped by Senegal, has 18 months left on his deal in Serbia.