Swansea City are ‘looking good’ for two incomings before the transfer window slams shut on Monday evening.

Swans boss Luke Williams wants reinforcements through the door and the Welsh club are aiming to deliver for him.

Swansea currently sit a lowly 17th in the Championship table and have lost their last four games on the spin, being without a win since the end of December.

They are though ‘looking good’ for two arrivals, according to Wales Online, with Lewis O’Brien expected to sign from Nottingham Forest on a loan deal.

Manchester City talent Jacob Wright, who operates as a midfielder, is also a player that Swansea are hopeful of a deal for before the window closes.

The club recently suffered a blow when Matt Grimes departed for Coventry City.

Swansea are next due to take on Bristol City at Ashton Gate in the Championship and Williams will want fresh faces in the team.

Following the clash with the Robins, Swansea then play host to Danny Rohl’s Sheffield Wednesday.