Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are ‘still considering’ rivalling Aston Villa for a centre-back, but there is a ‘big loan fee’ that is being demanded, according to The Guardian.

Spurs have just brought in Kevin Danso from French side Lens on loan with an obligation to buy, but they could still do more defensive shopping.

Ange Postecoglou wants to shore things up at the back and Danso may not be the only fresh face at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by Monday night.

Spurs are considering rivalling Aston Villa for Chelsea defender Axel Disasi, with Villa having trouble closing the deal due to the high loan fee demanded.

Unai Emery has spoken to Disasi and he is happy to make the move, but Spurs could come in strongly.

Postecoglou has seen his defensive options regularly stretched throughout the season due to repeated injuries.

The Australian does not want to be short of bodies again as he fights to keep Spurs away from the drop zone.

The Lilywhites could be in for a busy deadline day as things stand as they also chase attacking players.