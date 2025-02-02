Mark Thompson/Getty Images

A move Tottenham Hotspur have made in the transfer market left another club ‘incredibly frustrated’.

Spurs have had to enter the winter transfer window due to a raft of injuries which have derailed their form and reduced Ange Postecoglou’s options.

Goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky came in through the door, while Spurs have just landed defender Kevin Danso from Lens.

Danso was on course to join Wolves, who looked to have beaten off a host of other clubs to land him and booked him in for a medical on Sunday.

However, late on Saturday night, Danso’s camp informed Wolves he would not be attending the medical as he was going to Tottenham.

Wolves thought the deal was done and Spurs’ hijack left them ‘incredibly frustrated’, according to journalist John Percy.

Emmanuel Agbadou has been Wolves’ only centre-back signing in this window but they want one more.

Tottenham have signed Danso on loan until the end of the season, but with an obligation to buy, meaning that the move is effectively a permanent one for the Austria international.

Danso will head to Molineux in April when Tottenham take on Wolves in the Premier League.