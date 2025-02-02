Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Aston Villa are closing in on a transfer as the player in question ‘travels to England’ today.

The Birmingham outfit are keen to strengthen their forward line after the departure of Jhon Duran, who they sold to Al Nassr for big money, and the exit of Emi Buendia to Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is an admirer of Paris Saint-Germain attacker Marco Asensio and the Villa Park outfit have been working to deliver for him.

The Spaniard is also interested in a move to join the Villa Park outfit and Emery’s side have struck a deal with PSG for him.

Aston Villa have agreed to sign Asensio on a loan for the rest of the season and the deal has no option to buy clause in it.

According to French journalist Romain Collet Gaudin, Aston Villa target Asensio ‘travels to England’ today to complete the move.

The forward is expected to undergo a medical before he puts pen to paper and if all goes well, he will be available for Aston Villa’s FA Cup game against Tottenham Hotspur on 9th February.

Aston Villa are set to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford on loan with an option to buy and all eyes will be on whether Emery plays both in the match.