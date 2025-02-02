Julian Finney/Getty Images

West Ham United have ‘hit a significant hurdle’ in their bid to bring in an attacker they are chasing before the transfer window slams shut.

The Hammers are hard at work to back Graham Potter with fresh faces before the window closes on Monday night and the club are expected to complete the loan capture of Evan Ferguson from Brighton.

They are though trying to steal a march on rivals by pushing through a swoop for a teen talent who has been turning heads in French football.

Lorient forward Eli Junior Kroupi, 18, is the player that West Ham want and they have been working on a £35m swoop to grab him.

That though may not happen as, according to ExWHUemployee, West Ham have ‘hit a significant hurdle’ in their efforts.

It is claimed that Kroupi’s agent and now the player himself believe it would be better to wait until the summer before moving on from Lorient.

They feel his value will only increase and his list of potential suitors will only grow.

West Ham are working to try to change the teenager’s thinking and convince him about a move to the London Stadium now.

But time is running out.