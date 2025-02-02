Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Wolves are close to a deal to land midfielder Marshall Munetsi from French outfit Reims, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Molineux side suffered disappointment over the weekend when they were beaten to the signature of defender Kevin Danso by Tottenham Hotspur.

They are kicking on in the window and working to make signings before it shuts down on Monday night.

Now Wolves are moving to land midfielder Munetsi from Reims as they look to bolster their options in the engine room.

A deal is close to being agreed for the Zimbabwe international to make the move to Molineux.

The exact make-up of the deal remains to be seen, but Wolves will need to move quickly to get it over the line.

Munetsi is a regular for Reims in France’s Ligue 1 and has had 19 outings in the division over the course of this season, scoring four times and providing two assists.

The 28-year-old is just two appearances shy of the 150 outings milestone in Ligue 1 and looks set to move without hitting it.