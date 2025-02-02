Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Red Star Belgrade have rejected Wolves’ approach for Nasser Djiga, who has been considered by Crystal Palace, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 22-year-old centre-back joined Red Star in the summer from Basel and has been regular in the starting line-up.

Djiga’s performances have caught the eye of Premier League outfit Wolves, who are in the market for a centre-back.

Wolves failed to land Kevin Danso from Lens as the player joined their Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

However, it has been claimed that Red Star have rejected Wolves’ approach to sign Djiga in the ongoing window.

But it has been suggested that the Midlands outfit could go back to Red Star to sign the centre-back in the ongoing window.

It has been suggested that Crystal Palace have also considered Djiga as they are looking to beef up their centre-back department.

It is unclear whether Crystal Palace are exploring actively pursuing a deal for the Wolves target.

Crystal Palace are in talks with AC Milan for Serbian centre-back Strahinja Pavlovic and are interested in Juventus’ Tiago Djalo.