Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Wycombe Wanderers are keen on signing Portsmouth’s Will Norris in the ongoing window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Portsmouth signed Norris from Burnley on a free transfer in the summer of 2023 and he played a crucial role in Pompey’s promotion from League One last season.

Norris started the ongoing season as John Mousinho’s first-choice goalkeeper but have lost his place in the starting line-up.

The 31-year-old has fallen down the pecking order and has not played a game since Pompey’s 6-1 loss against Stoke City in early October.

Portsmouth are keen on offloading the experienced goalkeeper and they have made League One sides aware of his availability.

Now it has been claimed that Wycombe are showing keenness to sign Norris from Portsmouth.

The Chairboys are pushing for automatic promotion this season and they want to sign Norris to provide competition to Franco Ravizzoli.

It has been suggested that Wycombe are thinking of ending young goalkeeper Nathan Bishop’s loan spell and sending him back to Sunderland.

Now it remains to be seen whether Wycombe will be able to provide Norris with an exit from Fratton Park in the ongoing window.