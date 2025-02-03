Getty Images

Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen have agreed to a fee with Leganes to sanction the departure of Duk, according to Sky Sport News.

The Dons signed the 24-year-old left winger from Portuguese outfit Benfica in the summer of 2022.

Duk has featured in 20 league games for Aberdeen this season, starting only eight games and has failed to contribute a goal.

His contract with Aberdeen is set to run out in May and he has yet to agree to a new deal with the Scottish outfit.

Duk has suitors in the market in the form of Leganes, who have been in talks with Aberdeen regarding a potential deal.

Jimmy Thelin’s side are willing to cash in on Duk before the window closes, as they do not want to lose him on a free transfer in the summer.

It has been claimed that Leganes have struck a deal with Aberdeen for Duk and they are set to receive £600,000 from his transfer.

The Pittodrie outfit have also managed to negotiate a future sell-on clause in the deal for the 24-year-old.

Now it remains to be seen whether Aberdeen will try to bring in a replacement for Duk with the transfer window nearing its end.