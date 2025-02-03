Getty Images

Leeds United will not be signing Southampton star and Middlesbrough target Adam Armstrong ‘as things stand’, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Daniel Farke is looking into the market to bring in a forward to add more firepower to their line-up, on the final day of the winter transfer window.

Leeds have failed with an approach to sign Cameron Archer from Southampton on loan, but they have looked at another option at the Saints.

The Yorkshire giants also have interest in Archer’s team-mate at Southampton in the form of Armstrong.

Leeds’ Championship rivals Middlesbrough are also eyeing a deal for the Saints star in the ongoing window.

However, it has been claimed that as of now, Leeds will not be the team to sign Armstrong.

Armstrong has featured 20 times for Southampton this season, scoring only two goals in the process.

Leeds have not been very active in the ongoing window and with deadline day approaching its end, they might finish the day without bringing in someone.