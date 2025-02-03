Getty Images

Aston Villa have an agreement in place with Chelsea to sign Axel Disasi on loan and will pay a loan fee of £5m, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Disasi has been the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur agreed to a deal with Chelsea for the 26-year-old but failed to convince Disasi on a move despite their several attempts.

Disasi only wants to join Villa, but Chelsea were reluctant to give the player their approval due to the Birmingham outfit being their competitor for a spot in Europe.

Aston Villa refused to give up on Disasi, with Unai Emery being keen on adding the defender.

Now it has been claimed that Chelsea have come to an agreement with Villa to loan the centre-back to them for the rest of the season.

Disasi is now on his way to Birmingham to undergo a medical before finalising the deal.

Aston Villa are paying Chelsea a loan fee of £5m.

The deal does not have any option to buy contained in it.

And Villa will be paying 100 per cent of Disasi’s salary during the loan.