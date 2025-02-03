Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur ‘are still discussing’ a buy option in Mathys Tel’s loan deal with Bayern Munich.

Tel has headed to Spurs to sign for the Premier League club on a season-long loan deal after having a dramatic change of heart over joining.

The deal on the table has taken the form of a simple loan, but Spurs have made no secret about their desire to sign Tel permanently.

It had been thought that Tottenham had now negotiated an option to buy clause in the loan deal, but that is not the case.

According to German daily Bild, the two clubs ‘are still discussing’ the option to buy.

Bayern Munich will want to make sure all the details are acceptable as Spurs could trigger the clause in the summer.

Spurs would crucially want to Tel to want to make the move and have until the end of the season to convince him about their ambitions.

Arsenal and Manchester United were both keen on landing the winger but were unable to find an agreement with Bayern Munich.