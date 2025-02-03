Getty Images

Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End cannot find the cash to rival Swansea City for a midfielder on deadline day, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Championship sides are racing to get deals over the line before the window slams shut until the summer late tonight.

Swansea are looking to beef up their midfield options and are moving to bring in Lewis O’Brien from Nottingham Forest.

Both Blackburn and Preston have been keen on O’Brien, but ‘neither can find the cash’ to get the move done.

Preston have had to put their budget towards a defender, while Blackburn feel they have other targets that are more pressing priorities.

O’Brien was hoping for a move to either club as he looks to stay in the north west.

He will now though head for Wales where he will look to quickly make an impact under Luke Williams.

The midfielder is a proven performer at Championship level and Williams will be delighted to have him.