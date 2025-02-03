Getty Images

Blackburn Rovers have agreed a deal to land Emmanuel Dennis from Nottingham Forest, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Dennis has been available to move on from the City Ground in the winter window, but the jury has been out on whether he would do so.

Now the attacker is in line to drop down to the Championship with Blackburn.

A deal between the two clubs has been agreed and Dennis is now speeding to undergo a medical with the Ewood Park outfit.

Blackburn will hope there are no issues when their doctors check over the Forest man.

It is unclear what the shape of the deal to take Dennis to Blackburn is, but Rovers will be delighted to have him.

They have been keen to reinforce their options in the final third and Dennis fits the bill.

The 27-year-old had a loan spell at Watford during the second half of last season.