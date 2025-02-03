Getty Images

Bristol Rovers midfield star Kamil Conteh is ‘going nowhere’ despite claims to the contrary, according to Bristol Live.

The Sierra Leone international came through Crystal Palace’s youth academy and has been on Watford and Middlesbrough’s books as well.

He joined the Gas in the winter of last year and since he has become an integral part of the side.

The Gas are currently struggling in League One as they are sitting 18th in the league despite their 3-1 win against Peterborough last weekend.

Recently, the Pirates midfielder has been rumoured to be linked with a move away from the club.

However, now it has been suggested that the 22-year-old midfielder will not leave the Pirates.

Conteh has featured 39 times for the Pirates so far and has completed the full 90 minutes 17 times this season already.

The Sierra Leone international’s current contract runs until the summer of 2027, and he is set to be out for around beyond the closure of the window.