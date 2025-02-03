Getty Images

Championship outfit Burnley have agreed on a seven-figure deal to sign Jaydon Banel from Dutch giants Ajax.

The Clarets are performing as expected as they are in strong contention to get direct promotion to the English top tier.

They have made movements in this transfer window as they have got their hands on the exciting Marcus Edwards from Sporting Lisbon.

Scott Parker’s side are now looking to bring in a frontman and they are looking at players with a long-term future at Turf Moor.

Now, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, the Clarets have an agreement in place to sign 20-year-old Ajax attacker Banel.

It has also been suggested that a €1m deal has been agreed upon for Banel and the Amsterdam outfit have negotiated a future sell-on clause for the player as well.

The Ajax academy graduate is rated highly in the Netherlands, and he has been capped at multiple youth levels for his country.

It remains to be seen when the Clarets will announce Banel’s capture from the Eredivisie giants.