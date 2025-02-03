Getty Images

Celtic are currently putting Crystal Palace star Jeffrey Schlupp through a medical in London ahead of signing him, according to Sky Sports News.

Brendan Rodgers wanted to make another signing before the transfer window closed and he is an admirer of Schlupp.

The Crystal Palace star is a versatile player and Rodgers wants him at Celtic Park for the second half of the season.

Celtic have an agreement in place with the Premier League side to take Schlupp north of the border on a loan deal.

They are now working hard to finalise it and the player is being put through his medical paces in London.

Schlupp has made 12 appearances in the Premier League for Crystal Palace so far this season.

He last turned out for the Hammers in the league in their 2-0 win away at West Ham United.

The 32-year-old is a hugely experienced performer with 280 Premier League appearances to his name.