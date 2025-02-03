Getty Images

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is launching a ‘shock late loan swoop’ to bring in Crystal Palace man Jeff Schlupp, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Bhoys have had an eventful window so far with the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi and Luis Palma heading out through the exit door, while Jota has returned.

Celtic were hoping to get Kieran Tierney in through the door, but will have to wait until the summer for the Arsenal left-back.

Now Rodgers wants another fresh face in before the window closes, with an eye on Celtic’s continued Champions League participation and domestic trophy push.

He is going in for Crystal Palace’s Schlupp and wants to get him in at Celtic Park on loan.

The Palace man has been chased by Blackburn Rovers, Coventry City and Stoke City, but has not been keen to move.

Joining the Scottish champions though could change that picture.

Rodgers values Schlupp’s versatility and wants him in through the door before the window shuts.