Getty Images

Chelsea will decide on Aston Villa and AC Milan-linked attacker Joao Felix’s future ‘in the next few hours’.

The Portugal international joined the Blues from Atletico Madrid in the summer, but he has not been an active part of Enzo Maresca’s plans.

He has mostly been used in cup competitions by the Blues manager and in this window he has attracted transfer interest.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has been a long-term admirer of the 25-year-old versatile attacker and the club have been working to do a deal with the Blues, while AC Milan are also in the mix.

And now according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, the Stamford Bridge outfit will make a decision about Felix’s future in the coming hours.

Italian giants AC Milan hold a strong interest and the Rossoneri boss Sergio Conceciao has the same agent as the player.

Felix has started three Premier League games so far, mostly playing as an impact substitute, he has contributed to two goals directly.

Villans have secured the likes of Donyell Malen and Marcus Rashford already, now it remains to be seen if they will make a big push for another attacker by the end of the day.