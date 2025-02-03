Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Besiktas made an initial offer to sign Rangers full-back Ridvan Yilmaz, but that bid was deemed insufficient by the Glasgow club, though negotiations still continue.

Injuries have marred Yilmaz’s season but he has been picked to play by manager Philippe Clement when fit.

The Turkish international has been linked with a move back to his country, to play for his former club Besiktas, who have expressed strong interest.

In fact, a bid has already been tabled for him – one that the Scottish club have rejected.

According to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, Besiktas’ initial offer was a €1m loan fee to be paid while he was still on Rangers’ books and another €3m when the Turkish club activated their obligation to buy in the summer.

However, that offer was deemed insufficient by Rangers, who want more for a player they have tied with a contract until 2027.

Even the player’s camp were not happy with the offer that was made to them by Besiktas.

Contact though still remains between the involved parties as a solution is being sought.