Crystal Palace are unlikely to sign a centre-back before deadline day ends, according to Sky Sports News.

Palace entered the race for a centre-back after losing Chadi Riad to a long-term injury, which left Oliver Glasner light in their defensive department.

The London outfit considered Nasser Djiga, who is now set to join Wolves on a permanent deal.

They also tried to sign AC Milan’s Strahinja Pavlovic, but the Italian outfit rejected their approach.

Now it has been claimed that with less than an hour left before the window closes, Crystal Palace are unlikely to continue their hunt to bring in a centre-back.

However, the Eagles have managed to agree to a deal with Chelsea to sign Ben Chilwell on loan.

The deal for Chelsea left-back is yet to be completed, as it has been suggested that Crystal Palace sort out final details before they complete the move.

Oliver Glasner is now left with only three fit senior centre-backs in his squad in the form of Marc Guehi, Chris Richards and Maxence Lacroix.

It remains to be seen whether the Crystal Palace boss will promote some youngster from the academy if they need a backup.