Getty Images

Championship outfit Derby County are in talks with Everton to take Harrison Armstrong on loan, according to journalist Alan Myers.

The 18-year-old central midfielder is a product of Everton academy system and is highly rated by the Goodison Park outfit.

Armstrong has featured six times in all competitions for Everton this season and is attracting interest.

Everton are set to sign Carlos Alcaraz, and following the imminent arrival of the Argentine, Armstrong could be loaned out for the rest of the season.

It has been suggested that the young midfielder has takers in the EFL and Championship outfit Derby County are particularly keen on him.

The Rams have entered into discussions with Everton regarding a loan for Armstrong.

Paul Warne wants to add quality in his midfield as Derby look to avoid relegation to League One.

Now it remains to be seen whether the Rams will be able to strike a deal on time to sign the young midfielder.