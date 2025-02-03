Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur target Facundo Buonanotte is open to cancelling his loan with Leicester City, according to the Daily Mail.

Brighton Hove & Albion sanctioned a loan spell for Buonanotte to Leicester City in the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder featured regularly for Leicester in the first half of the season, but since the arrival of Ruud van Nistelrooy, he has played a bit part role.

Tottenham have a long standing interest in Buonanotte and they are keeping close tabs on him.

The Argentine midfielder is open to the termination of his loan deal with Leicester and moving back to Brighton; it has been claimed.

Buonanotte’s return would leave Leicester with a Premier League loan spot open, which they can utilise to bring in a player.

Now with less than 12 hours remaining on the window, Tottenham will have to convince Brighton to cancel Buonanotte’s loan.

It is still unclear whether the Seagulls are willing to entertain the idea of terminating Buonanotte’s loan this late in the window.