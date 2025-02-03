Getty Images

The fee Wolverhampton Wanderers will receive from the sale of their midfielder Mario Lemina to Galatasaray has been revealed as Al-Shabab’s move for the player is set to be stolen, according to talkSPORT.

Lemina looked set to jet to Saudi Arabia to secure a move and even an agreement on a fee had been reached with the Premier League club.

Turkish side Galatasaray entered late in the race and are now set to beat the Saudi outfit to Lemina’s signature.

The 31-year-old is close to a move to Turkey with a fee also being agreed.

Wolves will be earning something in the region of £2.5m from the move.

The Premier League struggles had rejected an initial £1.6m bid from Al Shabab for the Gabon international but later a new revised offer was accepted.

Even the terms of the deal had been submitted to the Saudi Pro League management.

Galatasaray though acted quickly and are now set to complete the swoop.