Getty Images

Fulham have made an approach to Serie A giants AC Milan for their Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze.

Marco Silva has established the Cottagers as a stable mid-table Premier League side and even now they are sitting ninth.

The Craven Cottage outfit beat Eddie Howe’s in-form Newcastle United 2-1 at the weekend at St James’ Park.

However, Harry Wilson’s injury against Manchester United late last month has pushed them into the market in search of a right-winger.

And now, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, AC Milan’s 25-year-old Chukwueze is the player they have made a formal approach for.

It has been suggested that Fulham and the Italian giants are currently discussing a deal for the Nigeria forward.

He has mostly been used as an off-the-bench substitute by the Rossoneri and they could be tempted by a good offer.

Silva’s side will need to hurry as the transfer window is set to be slammed shut until the summer.