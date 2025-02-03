Getty Images

Fulham’s ambitious move for AC Milan attacker Samuel Chukwueze is not happening, according to the Times.

The Craven Cottage outfit are having another impressive season in the Premier League as they are sitting as high as ninth in the table.

In-from attacker Harry Wilson, who has scored five Premier League goals, has now been sidelined with a broken foot injury.

They are in need of a wide attacker and Marco Silva is looking for options in the transfer market with just a couple of hours left in the transfer window.

Fulham have shown interest in resigning veteran Brazilian winger Willian, who is currently a free agent.

However, in recent hours they made a move for AC Milan’s Nigeria attacker Chukwueze, which is set to not go through.

Chukwueze is a bit-part player at Rossoneri but he has been regularly used as an impact substitute in the league and in Champions League games as well.

They will, though, not need to hurry if they want to sign Willian, as he is currently a free agent and can be signed at any time.