Hearts are on the verge of agreeing to a deal for St Johnstone-targeted Harry Milne in the ongoing window, according to the Scottish Daily Express.

The Jam Tarts’ recent form has improved under Neil Critchley and they are vying for a top split finish in the league.

Hearts have been active in the window and strengthening their defence has been a top priority for Critchley in the ongoing window.

They have already signed centre-backs in the form of Michael Steinwender and Jamie McCart and now are looking for a left-back.

Hearts have a long-standing interest in Patrick Thistle star Milne, who is also tracked by St Johnstone and stepped up their efforts to sign him.

It has been claimed that the Jambos are closing in on their target as they are on the verge of signing Milne.

Milne’s contract with the Scottish Championship side are set to expire at the end of May, and St Johnstone want to sign him in the summer.

Now Hearts are in the pole position and if all goes well, the 28-year-old left-back will finalise his move before the window closes.