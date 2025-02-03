Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Hull City have opened talks with Burnley in an attempt to sign experienced defender John Egan, according to Sky Sports News.

Tigers boss Ruben Selles is keen to do further business before the window closes as he shapes his squad to fight against the drop in the Championship.

Selles wants another defender in through the door and Hull have turned to Egan.

The Republic of Ireland international joined Burnley last summer from Sheffield United.

Egan has found game time in the Championship at Turf Moor to be tough to come by though and has only clocked 162 minutes.

Burnley have been defensively solid this season and there seems to be little chance of Scott Parker handing Egan regular minutes.

Now Hull are looking to snap him up.

A hugely experienced Championship performer, Egan has clocked over 200 appearances in the division.