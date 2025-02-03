Getty Images

Leeds United and Middlesbrough are both keen on Southampton attacker Adam Armstrong, while Sunderland could also jump into the mix, according to the Daily Mail.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds have been trying to convince Southampton to let Cameron Archer move to Elland Road on loan, but they have hit a brick wall in their attempts.

Middlesbrough meanwhile are losing Emmanuel Latte Lath to MLS side Atalanta United, leaving the need for a striker.

Both Championship sides are now turning towards Southampton hitman Armstrong, while they could also be joined by Sunderland.

If Sunderland see their swoop for Liverpool’s Jayden Danns hit trouble, they could enter the fray for Armstrong.

Armstrong has made 20 appearances in the Premier League for a struggling Southampton side this season and has scored twice.

He has a record of goals at Championship level with 77 goals in 232 games.

Armstrong was an unused substitute for Southampton in their last Premier League outing, at Ipswich Town.