Getty Images

Championship big boys Leeds United have not seriously chased Southampton striker Adam Armstrong on deadline day, it has been claimed.

The Whites are currently flying in the English second tier as they are sitting at the top of the league table.

Premier League strugglers Saints are not doing well as they are threatened by relegation, and Leeds are suggested to have shown interest in two of their forwards.

Cameron Archer and Adam Armstrong are the players the Elland Road outfit have been credited with interest in.

However, according to The Athletic, they never considered Armstrong a serious option to make a move for in this window.

Southampton reportedly are not interested in letting Archer go and time is running out for the Whites to have hopes of securing him.

Leeds have rejected a bid north of £10m from La Liga side Real Betis for their young striker Mateo Joseph.

The Whites will need to move very quickly if they want to add to their options in the frontline.