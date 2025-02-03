Getty Images

Leeds United are ‘still pushing’ to bring in Cameron Archer on transfer deadline day, but the Whites do not at the moment look like getting their man.

Whites boss Daniel Farke saw his side crush Cardiff City 7-0 at the weekend, but despite that dominant display, he still wants another attacker adding to the Elland Road mix.

Leeds have already seen Southampton turn down a loan offer for Archer, however the Whites are not going away.

According to talkSPORT, Leeds are still pushing to be able to sign Archer on deadline day.

At present however it is looking more likely that Archer stays at Southampton beyond the closure of the window.

Saints are not keen to agree to a loan exit for the former Aston Villa man.

Leeds still have time to try to change their mind or come up with another offer which Southampton find impossible to refuse.

Archer has struggled to make an impact in the Premier League this term as part of a poor Southampton side.