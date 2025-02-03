Getty Images

Leicester City are unlikely to sign any players on deadline day unless there are outgoings to bring in enough money to explore possible deals or the prices of targets drop, according to the BBC.

The Foxes are deep in the relegation battle in the Premier League as they have only won one out of their last ten league games.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has areas of the pitch in his mind where he wants to improve by signing new faces.

Leicester managed to complete the signing of right-back Woyo Coulibaly in the ongoing window.

And with less than 15 hours left in the window they are less likely to make a move for their targets.

Leicester’s hierarchy do not want to end up on the wrong end of PSR and remain cautious while exploring deals.

It has been claimed that unless there are outgoings on the deadline day to generate enough cash, they will not sign anyone.

Leicester will also keep their eyes open to see if prices of any of their desired targets comes down within their financial power where they can make a move.

Now it remains to be seen whether the Foxes will be able to sell players to get some wriggle room to make new signings happen before the window closes.