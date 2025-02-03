Getty Images

League One side Leyton Orient are close to securing the signature of Rarmani Edmonds-Green from Charlton Athletic, according to the South London Press.

Last-minute efforts are being made by teams to get their squads in order, as the January window rapidly draws towards its end.

One player who could be on the move before the 11pm deadline is Charlton’s 26-year-old defender.

Edmonds-Green has not been a key player for Nathan Jones’ team and could be on his way out.

Their fellow promotion rivals Leyton Orient have been pursuing a move and now look closer to finalising it.

The move could end Edmonds-Green’s one-year association with the Addicks, who signed him on loan from Huddersfield Town last January.

Whether Charlton have a replacement lined up for Edmonds-Green remains to be seen.

Charlton’s move would help strengthen a direct rival, who are equal on points with them and lead them on goal difference.