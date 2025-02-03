Getty Images

Southampton are sticking firmly to their stance on Cameron Archer and will not loan the striker to Leeds United.

Daniel Farke has made Archer his number one target to add to the squad before the window closes, but Leeds failed with a loan approach recently.

They have continued to work on trying to get Archer through the Elland Road door before the window slams shut, even trying on deadline day.

But, according to journalist David Anderson it ‘looks like’ there will be no Archer for Leeds today.

Southampton are continuing to stick to their stance of not loaning him out to the Whites.

With the clock rapidly running down in the winter transfer window, Farke now seems set to have to go with what he has.

That should not be a major concern to the German, whose side recently thrashed Cardiff City 7-0.

Leeds were also clear that they were unlikely to sign an alternative if they could not get Archer.