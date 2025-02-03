Getty Images

Manchester United target Mathys Tel has performed a huge U-turn and wants to join Tottenham Hotspur before the transfer window closes.

The Bayern Munich attacker has been in the market to move before the window closes as he is unhappy with a lack of game time in Germany.

Spurs recently agreed a big €60m fee with Bayern Munich to sign Tel on a permanent basis, but the winger decided he did not want to join the north London side.

Tel’s preferred destination was Manchester United, but they have been unable to agree a deal to sign him.

Now, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Tel has decided he wants to go to Tottenham after all.

He is currently travelling to England to complete a switch to Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Having been able to convince Tel will be a massive boost for Spurs, who will now speed to get the deal over the line as quickly as possible.

It is unclear if Manchester United will make a last minute attempt to now try and hijack Spurs’ swoop for Tel.