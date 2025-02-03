Getty Images

Middlesbrough have rejected FC Porto’s second offer for Hayden Hackney, in the region of £10m, according to Sky Sports News.

The 22-year-old Middlesbrough academy product is highly rated at the club and is garnering interest from several Premier League outfits.

Porto are also keen on signing Hackney in the ongoing window, but the Championship outfit do not want to sell.

The Portuguese outfit approached Michael Carrick’s side with a verbal bid last week, which was promptly rejected by Middlesbrough.

Porto have returned with a second offer and submitted an official bid to Carrick’s side in an attempt to convince them.

However, it has been claimed that Middlesbrough have also rejected Porto’s second bid, which was in the region of £10m.

The Championship outfit are in the race of promotion and they do want to lose Hackney, who is a key player in their squad.

It is unclear whether the Portuguese outfit will make another attempt for Hackney with less than 12 hours remaining in the window.