Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Millwall snapping up two linked players on deadline day has been played down, amid the Lions potentially doing business before the window closes.

The club have been keen to back new boss Alex Neil in the winter window as he looks to push for a playoff spot in the Championship

Neil has led Millwall to a run of three wins on the spin in the league, beating Luton Town, Portsmouth and, at the weekend, QPR.

The club have been linked with Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tyrese Hall and Genoa defender Brooke Norton-Cuffy.

However, according to journalist Dan Marsh, those transfer links are wide of the mark.

Millwall are not expected to sign either player before the transfer window closes this evening.

Norton-Cuffy, a product of Arsenal’s youth set-up, had a loan spell at Millwall in the 2023/24 campaign.

He moved to Italian side Genoa last summer.