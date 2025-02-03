Getty Images

Brighton are still working to try to push a deal for Sunderland winger Tommy Watson over the line and ‘the move is still on’, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Seagulls have been trying to land the winger on deadline day and were even suggested to have been given permission by the Black Cats to talk to him.

It was then claimed that the move was very unlikely to happen before the window closed.

The Premier League side though have not given up and are still working to get the Sunderland winger in through the door.

A deal is still possible, Brighton believe, and they are desperate to land Watson.

Losing Watson would be a blow for Sunderland, but one cushioned by a substantial transfer fee.

Brighton want to steal a march on other clubs by getting Watson now as they know he has a number of admirers in the Premier League.

All eyes will be on whether Brighton can complete the signing of the winger now or have to wait until the summer to try again.