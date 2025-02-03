Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a late transfer window blow as their efforts to sign Chelsea star Axel Disasi have finally ended, according to talkSPORT.

The north London side have been plagued with injuries all season and their backline cannot get a rest in that matter.

They have had most of their defenders out with injuries as Archie Gray and Radu Dragusin were playing as the centre-back duo.

Now the Romanian has been ruled with a fresh injury and the club hierarchy are desperately looking to get defenders in.

Kevin Danso has been signed from Ligue 1 side Lens but more defenders are required at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Chelsea defender Disasi has been heavily linked with a potential move away from the club and Spurs have been rivalling Aston Villa.

Now it has been suggested that Spurs are set for another transfer blow as Disasi’s switch to north London is not happening.

Spurs are currently chasing Burnley’s Maxime Esteve and they will hope to get their hands on him with just a few hours left for the transfer window to be closed.