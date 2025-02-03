Getty Images

Norwich City are trying to sign Manchester City starlet Jacob Wright before the transfer window closes, according to the PinkUn.

The Canaries are in the race for promotion and Johannes Hoff Thorup is working to strengthen areas of his squad to give them a good chance.

Norwich are working late in the market to sign a defensive midfielder and Manchester City’s Wright is someone they have their eyes on.

Wright, who has come through Manchester City’s academy system, is a regular for their Under-21s side.

The 19-year-old has featured four times for the Sky Blues senior team, two of them coming this season.

Now Norwich are working on a late move to secure the services of Wright from Manchester City.

The Canaries have monitored Wright’s progress for a long time and they are making attempts in the last few hours of the window.

It is still unclear whether they are trying to sign the youngster on a loan deal, but they have to act quickly as they are racing against time.