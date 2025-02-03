Getty Images

Nottingham Forest have agreed a move with Manchester City to sign their young winger Joel Ndala on loan for the rest of the season, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Ndala is currently on loan at PSV Eindhoven’s Under-21 side for whom he has featured regularly.

That season-long loan spell has been broken and he is now set to be on the move yet again, this time within England.

Nottingham Forest, who are fighting for a European spot at the end of the season, are set to sign him after agreeing a loan deal.

The move will have an option to buy at the end of it for a fee worth £4m.

Ndala’s current club Manchester City will also have a 20 per cent sell-on clause once the move is finalised.

It is expected to be Nottingham Forest’s final bit of business for this month.

Whether the player goes into the academy fold or is integrated with Nuno Espirito Santo’s senior set-up remains to be seen.