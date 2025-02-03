Getty Images

Nottingham Forest are plotting a move for Plymouth Argyle attacking talent Tegan Finn, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Tricky Trees are currently sitting as high as third in the Premier League table after 24 matches deep in the campaign.

The City Ground outfit have recruited intelligently in the summer and they are excelling at this moment.

Nottingham Forest are now ready to invest in the future as they are looking at bringing in young promising talents.

Plymouth Argyle’s academy graduate Finn is rated highly and more than one club are in for him.

The Tricky Trees are now looking at possibilities to explore a potential signing of the Pilgrims’ talent.

Finn has played four times this season in the Championship and he even played a full league game back in late December.

The Premier League surprise packages are looking to get ahead of rivals for Finn’s signature.