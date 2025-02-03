Getty Images

Nottingham Forest have held discussions with League One side Reading over a deal for Tyler Bindon, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Royals signed the 20-year-old centre-back from Los Angeles FC and he is very highly rated at the club.

Bindon has been regular since joining Reading and this season has featured in all 28 league games for the club, racking up only two cautions.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, as Nottingham Forest are taking an interest in him.

Reading might be reluctant to part ways with the young centre-back in the ongoing window as Bindon is considered a key player.

It has been claimed that the Tricky Trees have been in touch with Reading and held discussion about a possible deal for Bindon.

They want to sign the player in this window and are exploring the possibility of sending him immediately back on loan to Reading to continue his development.

Now it remains to be seen whether both clubs will be able to come to an agreement from which they will benefit and complete the deal before the window closes.